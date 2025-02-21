Fox accumulated 26 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Thursday's 120-109 victory over Phoenix.
The Spurs got a gut-punch earlier Thursday when Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) was ruled out for the rest of the season, but Fox stepped up and kept the team on course, scoring 11 straight points late in the fourth quarter to put the game away. The 27-year-old guard has scored more than 20 points in five of his first six appearances for San Antonio, averaging 22.3 points, 7.7 assists, 4.3 boards, 1.8 steals and 1.5 threes for his new club, but Fox's usage figures to rise significantly without Wembanyama on the court alongside him.
