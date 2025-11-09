Fox (hamstring) produced 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 win over the Pelicans.

Fox played his first game of the season after missing the first eight contests due to a right hamstring strain. San Antonio was cautious in not rushing him back before he had made a full recovery from the injury, so he was able to return to action Saturday without a minutes restriction. Despite missing on both of his field-goal attempts in the first quarter, Fox eventually settled in and finished as the Spurs' leading scorer on the night.