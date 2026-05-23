Spurs' Dylan Harper: Logs 17 minutes in loss

Harper finished with six points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes during Friday's 123-108 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Harper shed a questionable tag due to right adductor soreness to suit up Friday, though he moved to the bench in De'Aaron Fox's return. Harper struggled with efficiency and scored in single digits for the first time since Game 3 of the second round against Minnesota. Fox is clearly still bothered by his ankle injury, and if he's unable to play in Game 4, Harper would likely rejoin the first unit.