Barnes chipped in 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and two rebounds across 28 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 win over New Orleans.

Barnes shot at least 50 percent for the fourth straight game, continuing his strong recent play. Over the past four games, he has averaged 16,5 points per game, shooting an impressive 67.7 percent from the floor. We have a big enough sample size to know that this efficiency won't last forever. While he should be rostered in most formats, that time will almost certainly come to an end at some point.