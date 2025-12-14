Barnes notched six points (2-10 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Saturday's 111-109 win over the Thunder.

Barnes came crashing back to earth, recording one of his worst performances of the season. Although the veteran has been able to provide the Spurs with a relatively consistent scoring punch, a lack of peripherals limits his overall fantasy value. Through 25 games, Barnes is averaging 13.2 points, 1.1 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 31.0 minutes per contest.