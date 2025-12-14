Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Struggles in win Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes notched six points (2-10 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Saturday's 111-109 win over the Thunder.
Barnes came crashing back to earth, recording one of his worst performances of the season. Although the veteran has been able to provide the Spurs with a relatively consistent scoring punch, a lack of peripherals limits his overall fantasy value. Through 25 games, Barnes is averaging 13.2 points, 1.1 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 31.0 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Effective from deep•
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Records season highs in win•
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Stays hot vs. Memphis•
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Hits for 20 against Kings•
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Tacks three steals in loss•
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Efficient scoring continues•