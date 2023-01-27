Roby ended with 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Thursday's 138-100 loss to the Clippers.

Roby scored a season-high 14 points in the loss, logging in excess of 20 minutes for just the fourth time this season. It's been rough going for Roby since arriving in San Antonio, highlighted by the fact he has only played in three of the past nine games. While the trade deadline could open up a few more minutes, there is no point stashing him, given the Spurs' willingness to explore various playing groups on any given night.