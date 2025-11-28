default-cbs-image
McLaughlin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

McLaughlin will be sidelined for a fifth straight game due to a hamstring injury. He hasn't appeared in a game for the Spurs since Nov. 7, and his next chance to play is Sunday against the Timberwolves.

