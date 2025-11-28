Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Won't be available Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
McLaughlin will be sidelined for a fifth straight game due to a hamstring injury. He hasn't appeared in a game for the Spurs since Nov. 7, and his next chance to play is Sunday against the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Absence streak to continue•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Remaining out vs. Phoenix•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Out again Thursday•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Scores five in win•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Logs 11 minutes off the bench•