Castle totaled 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and three steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 121-117 victory over the Bulls.

Castle recorded his third straight double-double, continuing to surprise many around the league. He now has a combined 38 assists in his past three appearances, despite the fact that De'Aaron Fox is back in the lineup. While these numbers are likely unsustainable, it does make him a more appealing fantasy target. Continue to roster him with confidence, keeping in mind that Fox could take on more of a facilitator role as he continues to get healthier.