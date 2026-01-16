Castle recorded 19 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound and 10 assists in 26 minutes during Thursday's 119-101 victory over the Bucks.

Castle logged with his seventh double-double of the season and his first game with 10 or more assists since Dec. 21 in Thursday's win over the Bucks. The second-year guard also committed zero turnovers for the first time this season. The UConn product is averaging 15.5 points, 6.6 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31.4 minutes per contest over eight games in January.