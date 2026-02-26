Spurs' Stephon Castle: Expects to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castle (hip) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Nets, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Castle remains listed as questionable on the injury report due to left hip soreness, but he's evidently trending in the right direction. The team should have confirmation on his status after watching him go through pre-game warmups.
