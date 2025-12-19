Castle finished with 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one block across 25 minutes during Thursday's 119-94 win over the Wizards.

Castle's scoring numbers dropped a bit after averaging 23.3 points per game over his previous three appearances, but he made up for it with playmaking output. He has remained busy since returning from a hip injury, producing multiple assists and at least 17 points in four consecutive contests.