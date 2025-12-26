Castle finished Thursday's 117-102 win over Oklahoma City with 19 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

The second-year guard continues to supply the Spurs with consistent offense. Castle has scored at least 17 points in eight straight games since returning from a hip issue, averaging 20.6 points, 5.9 assists, 4.4 boards and 1.6 threes in 28.1 minutes.