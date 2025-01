Castle is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Castle will step into the starting five in place of Jeremy Sochan (back), marking the rookie guard's 19th start of the campaign. In his other 18 starts, Castle averaged 14.3 points, 4.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 30.2 minutes.