Reed supplied four points (1-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block over 24 minutes in Monday's 119-109 preseason loss to Utah.

Reed's scoring numbers were pedestrian, but his impact on the glass was massive, as he hauled in a game-high 17 rebounds, including eight on the offensive end. The 23-year-old's four steals were also a team high. Victor Wembanyama is the unquestioned starter at center, but Reed could compete with veteran Luke Kornet for playing time off the bench while fellow rookie Jayden Quaintance (knee) remains without a timetable to return.