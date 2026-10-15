Reed logged four points (2-2 FG), nine rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 123-103 preseason win over Phoenix.

Reed was one board shy from reaching double-digits in that category for a second consecutive game, and he showed off his defensive prowess with four combined blocks and steals. Luke Kornet (rest) was the Spurs' main rotational big man behind Victor Wembanyama last season, but Reed should have some opportunities to contribute off the bench during his rookie campaign.