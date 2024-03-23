Wembanyama produced 31 points (11-24 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 99-97 loss to the Grizzlies.

Wembanyama led all players in Friday's contest in scoring, rebounds and blocks while connecting on a team-high trio of threes to go along with a team-high-tying handful of assists in a 30-point double-double showcase. Wembanyama has crossed the 30-point mark in seven games this season, including in two of his last three outings. He has now hauled in 15 or more boards on six occasions, pairing that with at least 30 points in two contests.