Wembanyama closed Sunday's 122-115 overtime win over the Nets with 33 points (14-26 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks in 36 minutes.

Wembanyama continues to break records in a way not even the most optimistic fan would've imagined. The French rookie became the first player in NBA history to record at least 30 points, at least 15 rebounds, at least five assists and five or more blocks while shooting 50 percent from the field in a single game when leading the Spurs to victory Sunday. There are no more adjectives left to describe what Wembanyama has done during his first year in The Association, and he's going to be a fantasy stud for years to come -- and even earlier than expected.