Wembanyama (ankle), who is questionable for Monday's game against the Suns, wasn't at the portion of the Spurs' morning shootaround open to the media, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Wembanyama is dealing with a left ankle sprain following Saturday's blowout loss to Phoenix, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Monday's rematch. Zach Collins and Dominick Barlow could see increased playing time if Wembanyama sits out.