Wembanyama produced 32 points (10-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and four steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-113 loss to the Warriors.

Wembanyama was able to post a high scoring total despite being smothered by Draymond Green for most of the contest. Green did manage to curb the rookie's usual voluminous rebound numbers, but the generational talent is still one of the best producers in the league, and a shoo-in for Rookie of the Year.