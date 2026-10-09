Wembanyama recorded nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a block across 17 minutes in Thursday's 123-116 preseason loss to the Hawks.

Wembanyama played a relatively modest role statistically, attempting just six shots while San Antonio limited its starters to first-half action. The abbreviated workload offered little reason for concern as San Antonio eased its franchise centerpiece into preseason competition. He should be one of the first players off the board in every fantasy draft and is expected to be a massive contributor on both ends of the court for the Spurs once the regular season begins Oct. 20 against the Thunder.