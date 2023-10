Wembanyama notched 19 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, an assist, a steal and five blocks across 21 minutes in Friday's 122-117 preseason win over the Warriors.

Wembanyama was very good in his final preseason tune-up against one of the projected contenders in the Western Conference, and although the shooting struggles might be a cause for concern, he is expected to improve and get better as the season progresses. The first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft averaged 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.8 blocks per game in four preseason outings.