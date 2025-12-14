Wembanyama (calf) posted 22 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-12 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 21 minutes in Saturday's 111-109 win over the Thunder.

For the first time in his NBA career, Wembanyama came off the bench Saturday following a 12-game absence due to a left calf strain. Despite playing limited minutes, the star big man impressed in his return, finishing as the Spurs' leading rebounder while tying the second-highest scoring total on the team. He also recorded a team-best plus-21 point differential and a game-high two blocks in his limited run. Wembanyama and the Spurs will face the Knicks in the NBA Cup title game Tuesday, and it will be worth monitoring whether he remains on a similar minutes restriction and/or moves back into the starting five.