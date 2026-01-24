Booker exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Friday's game against the Hawks due to an apparent right ankle injury, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Booker stepped on an opposing player's foot and limped to the locker room with assistance in the final seconds of the third quarter. If he joins Jalen Green (hamstring) on the sidelines for the remainder of the game, Jordan Goodwin and Grayson Allen will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way.