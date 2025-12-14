Booker (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Booker was a full participant in Friday's practice and will look to end a three-game absence due to a right groin strain he sustained against the Lakers on Dec. 1. If the star guard is cleared to play, Jamaree Bouyea and Jordan Goodwin could see their minutes dip. In 22 regular-season games thus far, Booker has averaged 25.0 points, 6.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 34.7 minutes per contest.