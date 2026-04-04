Suns' Jordan Goodwin: Available for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goodwin (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Bulls.
After leaving Thursday's game against the Hornets early, Goodwin is not even listed on the injury report. Over his last six games, he's averaging 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.3 steals.
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