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Goodwin (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

After leaving Thursday's game against the Hornets early, Goodwin is not even listed on the injury report. Over his last six games, he's averaging 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.3 steals.

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