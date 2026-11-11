Goodwin ended Tuesday's 133-110 victory over the Clippers with 18 points (6-7 FG, 6-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 14 minutes.

Goodwin returned from a four-game absence due to a calf injury and wasted no time getting back into the swing of things, knocking down six of his seven three-point attempts off the bench. While this was certainly an impressive return, it came in just 14 minutes, and that kind of shooting isn't sustainable. With Luke Kennard, Collin Gillespie and Ryan Dunn all competing for backcourt minutes, Goodwin's playing time could fluctuate on a nightly basis. He should be viewed as a deeper-league streaming option for now, particularly for those needing steals.