Goodwin contributed 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 117-98 win over the Grizzlies.

Goodwin turned in another strong performance, continuing his recent productive stretch. In three appearances over the past week, he has averaged 16.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 4.7 three-pointers. While some of what he has been doing is likely unsustainable, he does hold some streaming value as long as he is hot, even in standard fantasy formats.