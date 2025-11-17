Goodwin ended with 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 124-122 loss to the Hawks.

The Suns got a huge lift from their bench with Goodwin and Collin Gillespie both turning in standout performances. Goodwin is trending up with three straight games in double figures, posting averages of 12.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 21.5 minutes per contest.