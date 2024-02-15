Nurkic closed with 10 points (2-2 FG, 6-10 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 116-100 win over the Pistons.

Nurkic led all players in Wednesday's battle in rebounds while handing out a team-high assist total and ending as the lone Suns player with a double-double in a balanced performance. Nurkic has handed out seven or more dimes in seven games this season, finishing two assists short of matching his season high. The center has recorded at least 10 points, 10 boards and five assists in seven outings, including in three of his last eight appearances.