Nurkic amassed 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 129-120 loss to the Hawks.

Nurkic has compiled 42 points and 20 rebounds and over his last two games, marking a huge improvement from the 24 points and 24 rebounds he compiled over a four-game stretch prior while he also battled a thumb injury. His ability to chip in as a defensive playmaker and secondary facilitator adds versatility to his fantasy floor, so his buy-low window is closing now that he has returned to being active in the scoring column.