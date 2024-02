Coach Frank Vogel said Wednesday that Nurkic is still dealing with a sore ankle but should be able to play Thursday versus Houston, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Nurkic has been dealing with the ankle injury for over a week, but it wasn't an issue during Sunday's win over the Lakers, as the big man posted 18 points, 22 rebounds and seven assists. The Suns haven't released their official injury report yet, but it sounds like Nurkic is trending toward being probable, at worst.