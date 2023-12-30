Nurkic notched 24 points (10-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 28 minutes during Friday's 133-119 victory over the Hornets.

Nurkic got back on track in the win, delivering his 10th double-double of the season. He has grabbed double-digit boards in seven straight games, as he continues to play some of his best basketball in recent memory. He has been a great fit in Phonix, averaging 12.4 points per game, adding 10.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks. The return of Bradley Beal is likely to impact what Nurkic can do in terms of scoring the basketball. However, he should remain a top 70 player moving forward, a nice return on investment for anyone who managed to grab him in the later rounds of drafts.