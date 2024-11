Nurkic (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Utah, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Nurkic aggravated a left ankle injury during the Sun's 127-118 loss to the Kings on Sunday. If Nurkic is unable to play Tuesday, Mason Plumlee would likely get the start at center while Royce O'Neale and sees an uptick in minutes off the bench.