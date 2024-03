Nurkic (neck) is probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Nurkic left Saturday's loss to the Rockets after getting hit in the face by Josh Okogie, resulting in neck spasms for the big man. It looks like Nurkic will give it a go during the second night of Phoenix's back-to-back set, and the Suns may need more out of their center, as Devin Booker (ankle) has been ruled out.