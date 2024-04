Nurkic had 19 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 124-111 victory over the Pelicans.

Nurkic has now posted 12 games with at least 15 rebounds this season. The 29-year-old has also accumulated 25 double-doubles through his 70 appearances thus far. Nurkic's plus-11.2 net rating per 100 possessions on the year indicates his importance to the Suns.