Nurkic totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 114-113 win over the Mavericks.

Nurkic has recorded three consecutive double-doubles, and the veteran big man is enjoying a strong start to the campaign due to his impressive two-way display. One area in which he's excelling is three-point shooting, as Nurkic has drained at least one three in five games in a row while going 5-for-7 in his last two contests. During the season, Nurkic is averaging 11.0 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while shooting 34.6 percent from deep.