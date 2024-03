Nurkic is probable for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to an orbital contusion.

The injury sounds more serious than it is apparently, as the big man will likely suit up and go toe-to-toe with Victor Wembanyama. Over his last 13 appearances, Nurkic has averaged 10.4 points, 14.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 28.5 minutes per game.