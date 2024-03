Nurkic (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game in Oklahoma City, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Nurkic missed Wednesday's game due to a sprained ankle, which resulted in Drew Eubanks drawing a spot start, and the latter finished with five points, four rebounds and an assist over 27 minutes. If Nurkic needs to miss another game, Eubanks would likely get another start, but he's not the most attractive target in fantasy hoops.