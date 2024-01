Nurkic (thumb) is questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.comreports.

Nurkic was unable to play Sunday against the Magic, but he remains day-to-day. Drew Eubanks saw 29 minutes of action Sunday in Nurkic's absence, scoring four points (2-2 FG) with eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.