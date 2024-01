Nurkic contributed 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one block over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 victory over Sacramento.

Nurkic has been a steady presence down low for the Suns and has started every game outside of the two contests he missed in December due to personal reasons. He has five double-doubles over his last 10 games while averaging 13.5 points and 11.2 rebounds per game in that span.