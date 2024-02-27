Nurkic (ankle) participated in non-contract parts of Tuesday's practice, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Nurkic tweaked his ankle at a practice last week, attempted to play through the issue Thursday versus Dallas and was sidelined for Friday's matchup versus the Rockets. The big man returned to action Sunday and exploded for 18 points, 22 rebounds and seven assists during a win over the Lakers. He'll have another day to rest and recover before attempting to suit up Thursday against Houston.