Bridges dropped 31 points (12-17 FG, 4-4 3PT, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal in Tuesday's 112-97 win over New Orleans.

Bridges recorded his season-high in points and the second-highest scoring output of his career. The fourth-year forward came alive as he had failed to eclipse 20 points in any of his previous 10 contests.