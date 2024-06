Bryant declined his $2.8 million player option Saturday, and he will test free agency this offseason, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Bryant had a down year with the Heat, and if he were to have stayed his role likely would have diminished as the club drafted Kel'el Ware with the No. 15 overall selection in the 2024 draft. The 26-year-old appeared in just 38 games for the Heat, during which he averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists across 11.6 minutes per game.