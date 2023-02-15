Wiggins was assigned to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Wiggins started five of the last eight matchups for the Thunder and averaged 6.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game across that span. However, he returned to the bench Monday and should have a chance to see plenty of playing time for the Blue during their final game before the All-Star break. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 24-year-old rejoin the parent club following the layoff.