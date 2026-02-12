site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: thunders-ajay-mitchell-sitting-out-again | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Sitting out again
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mitchell (abdomen) is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.
Mitchell will be sidelined for his 11th straight game Thursday. At this point, it's unclear if he will be ready to return for the first game after the All-Star break Feb. 20 against Brooklyn.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Kirien Sprecher
• 5 min read