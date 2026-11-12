Caruso registered 14 points (4-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 118-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

In his first start of the season, and his first since the 2024-25 campaign, Caruso posted a season-high in scoring, notched two or more tallies in four of the five major categories and drained four threes. This was also the first game in which Caruso logged more than 25 minutes. He remains a valuable pickup due to his all-around efforts, but if he starts on a regular basis, his upside would undoubtedly get a boost.