Caruso (hip) is out for Thursday's game versus the Timberwolves.
Caruso will remain out Thursday after suffering a left hip injury against Miami. Isaiah Joe will likely continue to receive increased playing time in his absence. Caruso's next chance to suit up will come after the All-Star break against the Jazz on Feb. 21.
