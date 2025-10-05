Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Gets starting nod Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams will start in Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets, James Plowright of CLTure.org reports.
With the team resting its usual starters, Williams will get the starting nod in Oklahoma City's preseason opener. The big man signed a three-year, $24 million extension this summer after averaging 5.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 16.7 minutes per game in 47 regular-season appearances (nine starts) during the 2024-25 campaign.
