Dix will come off the bench for Tuesday's preseason matchup against Indiana, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

Dix started Monday's preseason loss to Atlanta, recording 16 points, seven assists and three rebounds across 37 minutes. However, the rookie will return to a reserve role Tuesday as Oklahoma City starts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein. Dix figures to see a significantly reduced workload with the Thunder's regulars back in action.