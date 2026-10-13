Dix recorded 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in Monday's 113-110 preseason loss to Atlanta.

Dix drew the start and made an impact as both a perimeter shooter and facilitator, finishing second on the Thunder in assists while committing just one turnover. The rookie received an extended opportunity with Oklahoma City relying heavily on its younger players, though his playing time figures to be considerably more limited once the regular season begins.